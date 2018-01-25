Saudi Aid Arrives in Yemen by Road and Plane

Saudi aid convoys arrived at multiple destinations in Yemen between January 22 and January 23.In this footage, trucks with large signs reading King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief, a Saudi Arabian government organization, cross into Yemen at the Wadiah and Khadraa crossings.Additionally, cargo planes took off from Riyadh toward the airport in Marib. Photos show pallets and boxes being loaded onto the plane.The United Nations estimates 22 million people in Yemen are in need of aid, and another 7 million people relied solely on humanitarian aid for their survival in November 2017, the United Nations said.Three million Yemeni children live without sufficient food, clean water or medical care, according to a UNICEF report in January. Credit: KSRelief via Storyful