Reports of Turkish Attacks on Kurdish Positions After Kilis Mosque Attack

Turkish forces were reported to have retaliated against Kurdish forces in Afrin on January 24, after officials said two rockets, allegedly fired from Syria, hit the center of the town earlier that evening, killing two and injuring 11.Reports citing the local governor said two people were killed – one Turkish and one Syrian – and six were injured when one of the rockets hit the Çalık Cami mosque during evening prayer. Another rocket landed nearby, injuring five, the governor said.This video was shot in central Kilis, about half a kilometer from the Çalık Cami mosque, and was described as showing retaliatory fire from Turkish forces.Photos from both social media and Turkish media showed a large hole in the roof of the mosque. Credit: Yusuf Çalışkan via Storyful