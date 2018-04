This is the dramatic moment a have-a-go-hero shopkeeper bravely fought off a gang of robbers who stormed into his shop and started battering him with HAMMERS. Raj Sandhu, 58, had been emptying the cash machine in his store when three masked men burst in at 8.20pm on Monday (22/1). Shocking CCTV shows the shop owner being repeatedly hit with hammers but he bravely stands up to thugs and fights back by beating them with cash boxes.