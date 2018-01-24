Woman has near-death during a skydive gone wrong

A woman has unearthed chilling footage showing the moment she got tangled in her parachute and fell through the air to her near-death during a skydive gone wrong. Carol Murray Rodriguez, 44, suffered life-changing injuries, including a fracture which saw her thigh bone rip through her skin, and said she continues to suffer the consequences of the horror jump 20 years on. The PR professional said the footage of her 24-year-old self becoming tangled up in her parachute in mid-air in September 1997 still gives her chills. After taking four hours of what she calls "bogus lessons", Carol was allowed to jump from the aircraft on her own - without an experienced skydiver.