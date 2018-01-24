Italian Army Evacuates Hotel Guests Amid Avalanche Threat

Guests and staff of the Langtauferer Hof hotel were among 150 people evacuated via helicopter, on January 23, due to the severe threat of an avalanche.As seen in this video, the Italian army was brought in to rescue the vacationers from the Venosta Valley, a remote area near the Austrian border known for its winter resorts.The avalanche risk to the Venosta Valley was elevated to the highest level after a record-breaking recent snowfall. The area has since been completely cut-off by snow, the Washington Post reported. Credit: Italian Army via Storyful