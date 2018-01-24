US Border Patrol Agents Destroy, Confiscate Supplies Left for Migrants

In a series of clips compiled from 2010 to 2017, US Customs and Border Patrol agents are seen kicking, destroying and confiscating water and other supplies left out for migrants in southern Arizona by humanitarian aid group No More Deaths.No More Deaths, seeks to mitigate the extreme danger of crossing the desert by setting out supplies for migrants in the Arizona desert. The organization alleges that US Border Patrol agents “engage in the widespread vandalism of gallons of water left for border crossers and routinely interfere with other humanitarian-aid efforts in rugged and remote areas of the borderland,” saying that over 3,000 gallons of water have been destroyed. Most of the footage was collected using trail cams, some was filmed by No More Borders volunteers and staff.The report was released on January 17. Only hours later, according to No More Deaths and news reports , one of the group’s volunteers and two aliens were arrested near Ajo, Arizona. Scott Warren, the volunteer, was charged with a felony for harboring the two aliens. In a statement to AZCentral, a volunteer with the group said that the arrest “felt retaliatory.”Information on each of the clips from No More Deaths can be found here. Credit: No More Deaths via Storyful