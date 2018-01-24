Government shutdown a win for Republicans? Yahoo Newsroom reacts

“I prefer to call it a WIN-WIN. Democrats got CHIP, now they can go for DACA in three weeks.” “Trump’s ego is just too big.” President Trump declares a victory for Republicans after signing a bipartisan bill to end the three-day government shutdown.

The president made a bold statement on Twitter, writing, “Big win for Republicans as Democrats cave on shutdown.” Yahoo Newsroom readers had some strong reactions, with one user saying, “Trump had absolutely nothing to do with this.” Democrats have faced fierce backlash from immigration activists who wanted them to fight longer for legislation to protect the 700,000 or so “Dreamers” from deportation.

The signing of the bill will fund the government through Feb. 8. The short-term deal means both sides will be back to negotiations within three weeks. At that point, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will consider immigration proposals.

