Magnificent Murmuration Captured in County Cork

On January 13, Susan Nicholson filmed this amazing mass congregation of birds in Timoleague, Ireland.“We have been watching this murmuration since early December. Numbers have been increasing and are probably at their maximum now. The peregrine falcon visits most evenings and, sometimes, a sparrow-hawk lies waiting in the woods where they eventually go to roost,” Susan added.Summing up this amazing sight, Susan told Storyful, “(This is) A great spectacle. Nature at its best along the Wild Atlantic Way in West Cork.” Credit: Susan Nicholson via Storyful