Fire Erupts in Canadian Pacific Railway Yard After Train Hits Fuel Truck

A fire erupted at a Canadian Pacific railway yard in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, the evening of September 22.According to reports from CBC News and Global News, the fire occurred when a train smashed into a truck carrying ethanol gas.No one was injured in the incident, which happened near the intersection of Lougheed Highway and Shaughnessy St and forced the closure of Lougheed Highway. Credit: belleamanda via Storyful