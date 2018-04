A large ash column spewed from the Mayon Volcano on the morning of Tuesday, January 23, in Albay, Philippines.On Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology issued a level 4 alert, meaning an eruption was imminent.Albay Gov. Al Francis Bichara cancelled work in the neighborhoods most affected by ashfall, including Camalig, Daraga, and Guinobatan, CNN reported. Credit: Jorimori23 via Storyful