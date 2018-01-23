Trudeau's gender-equal budgeting challenge
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has a challenge to develop a gender-equal budget that will help improve the lives of women. Both Trudeau and Finance Minister Bill Morneau are in Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum and both will be bringing their message of gender equity and budgeting. Canada has some measures in place to support gender equality, but could look to Sweden for some unique and practical ways to include gender equity in its budgeting