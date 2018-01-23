Avalanche Sweeps Towards Zermatt as Authorities Raise Threat Level

For the second time in two weeks, the Swiss ski resort of Zermatt was hit by avalanches following heavy snowfall. Resident Klaus Gschwenter posted this video of an avalanche sweeping towards the town on January 22.Zermatt Tourism closed the roads and railway lines between Tasch and Zermatt on January 20. In a statement issued on January 21, it said the 9,000 tourists staying at the resort were not in danger.The avalanche threat was raised from Level 4 to the highest level, Level 5, on January 22.More than 10,000 tourists had been trapped at the popular ski resort on January 10 due to similar conditions. Credit: Klaus Gschwenter via Storyful