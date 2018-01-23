Ash Cloud Billows From Mayon Volcano as Eruption Warned

Smoke and ash erupted from the Mayon volcano in the province of Albay, in the Philippines, on Monday, January 22, as officials issued a Level 4 warning.This video, taken by Randall Lorayes, shows the ash cloud rising from the volcano’s crater. The ash rose to a height of about 10 kilometers (six miles), according to Inquirer.net.On Monday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology warned there was an imminent threat of eruption, CNN Philippines reported.The volcano’s danger zone has been extended to a five-mile radius, the news site reported.The volcano has shown increasing activity within the last 10 days. On January 14, more than 3,000 people were evacuated after the crater began glowing, prompting a level-three alert. Credit: Randall Lorayes via Storyful