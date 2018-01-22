News

Nepalese Red Panda Babies Have First Health Check at Perth Zoo

A red panda cub recently born at Perth Zoo had his first health check in footage released by the zoo on Monday, January 22.The two-month old Nepalese Red Panda cub was born to mother Anusha, who is nine years old, and father Makula, aged six, Perth Zoo said in an email sent to Storyful. "Today our veterinarians gave our furry new arrival a quick health check of its body condition, eyes, teeth, ears and weight,” Perth Zoo Keeper Marty Boland said. Credit: Perth Zoo via Storyful

