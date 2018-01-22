Lava Fountain Spews From Mayon Volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology captured lava fountains shooting out of the Mayon volcano in Albay, the Philippines, on the night of January 21.The institute said lava reached over 1,600 feet (500 meters) above the crater and ash fell in the Albay neighborhoods of Oas and Guinobatan.On January 22, the area surrounding the volcano is under alert level 3, which means there is a “relatively high level of unrest” and a “hazardous eruption is possible within weeks or even days,” according to the institute. Credit: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology via Storyful