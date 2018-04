The New South Wales Rural Fire Service said wind caused an “increase in fire activity” at the Royal National Park, south of Sydney, on Monday, January 22, after bushfires scorched over 1,800 hectares over the weekend.Residents of Bundeena and Mainbair were only able to enter and exit their communities via a single road, to avoid the fire, ABC reported. The park remained closed on Monday. Credit: NSW Rural Fire Service via Storyful