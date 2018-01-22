Oil Spills Into Oregon's Columbia River

An oil sheen spanned at least five miles on the Columbia River in Astoria, Oregon, on Saturday, January 20. Up to 4,200 gallons of oil may have spilled, though it’s unclear how much was actually in the river, a news report said.The sheen was first spotted on Thursday near the Cannery Pier Hotel, and crews located a 20-foot tank under a pier near the hotel. The hotel, which opened in 2005, sits on a renovated dock that was once home of the Union Fisherman Cooperative Packing Company.The US Coast Guard setup containment measures in the river and is working with contracted companies to cleanup the spill and remove the tank. Credit: US Coast Guard via Storyful