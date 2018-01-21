Driver Found Unresponsive on Interstate After Suspected Heroin Overdose

Connecticut State Police said a man was found unresponsive on the left shoulder of Interstate 91 northbound at Hartford on January 16. Police said they suspected a heroin overdose.In a Facebook post, police said state troopers from Troop H-Hartford and a Department of Transportation Service Patrol responded to reports of a disabled motor vehicle at exit 32A in Hartford on Tuesday evening.Police said they found an unresponsive male driver locked inside the Ford pickup truck, which was still running and in drive. After breaking in the window, police said the officers administered a dosage of NARCAN and oxygen, prompting the driver to regain consciousness. He was later arrested for DUI, police said. Credit: Connecticut State Police via Storyful