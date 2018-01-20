Aircraft Help Control Bushfires Burning in Sydney's Royal National Park

Two fires burning in Royal National Park in Sydney’s south had burnt 236 hectares on January 20 and sent huge plumes of smoke over the city.A Watch and Act warning was in place, downgraded from an earlier Emergency Warning, but authorities still described the blaze as “out of control.”Firefighters, supported by aircraft, as seen in this video, were creating firebreaks in an attempt to control the fire’s spread. Credit: NSW Rural Fire Service via Storyful