The Talk - Hugh Jackman: 'I found my own voice' with 'Greatest Showman'

Hugh Jackman discusses his latest film "The Greatest Showman," the soundtrack reaching number one on the Billboard charts and re-teaching himself how to sing for his role. "It was a great exercise for me because not only did I get to learn a new style, I actually think I really found my own voice because I think what I did was copy other people," says Jackman. "I was producing a sound that I thought was meant to be Broadway singing, but it wasn't my own voice. So my actual joy for singing grew."