Accused molester Nassar’s complaint sparks outrage on Yahoo Newsroom

“If you think that is stress … wait till the prison door clangs shut.” “He’s earned every word he’s going to hear.” Outraged Yahoo Newsroom commenters aren’t holding back in response to former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar’s complaint that the stress of the trial is too much to bear.

The accused molester wrote a six-page letter to his judge, complaining of the toll from victim statements read in court. Yahoo Sports writer Dan Wetzel’s report, which outlined portions of the letter, ignited an emotional response on Yahoo Newsroom. “Poor baby can’t stand to hear the damage he caused” captures the majority sentiment.

Judge Rosemarie E. Aquilina is being applauded for her response to Nassar: “You may find it harsh that you are here listening, but nothing is as harsh as what your victims endured for thousands of hours at your hands collectively.” Nassar has pleaded guilty to sexual assault. His alleged victims, including Aly Raisman, Simone Biles, and McKayla Maroney, number in the hundreds. Many have bravely stood before him to share their “often powerful, poignant and angry statements,” Wetzel writes. As one Yahoo Newsroom commenter notes, “Thank God those strong women had the courage to confront that evil monster.”

