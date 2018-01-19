News

Idiots drill hole in fuel tanker causing flameball

This shocking footage shows the moment a fuel station was engulfed with flames 30 foot high - after dopey thieves used a BLOWTORCH to try to steal petrol from a tanker. Two people are in a critical condition after the explosion in Hyderbad city, the capital of Telangana state, India, and 18 others were also injured, including three fire fighters. The fire started when thieves who had punctured holes in a tanker containing nearly 12,000 litres of petrol, and then tried to weld it closed, police said. But as soon as they brought the welding rod close to the tanker, it caught fire - sending the entire fuel station up in flames.

