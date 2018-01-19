Huge Waves Flood Shore in Westport as Coastal Warning Issued

An off-shore storm in the Pacific caused flooding and damage to coastal towns across Washington and Oregon on Thursday, January 18.This video, captured by Laurie Collin Deranleau, shows waves hitting the shore in Westport. It was filmed from the Westport Observation Tower. Sharing it on Facebook, she wrote: “Westport is putting on a show!”Waves reached about 30 feet high in the town, according to local reports.The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a flood watch for the Washington coast on January 18, it was reported. Credit: Facebook/Laurie Collin Deranleau via Storyful