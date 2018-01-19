News

Couple’s sexless marriage is ‘weird, weird, weird’ says Yahoo Newsroom

“People can do what they want. But the marriage is a joke.” “Huh? Am I missing something here?” Two friends of Tiffany Trump’s are in the spotlight after exchanging “unconditional, unconventional” vows for a sexless marriage. The story jumped to the “top-trending” category on Yahoo Newsroom, sparking thousands of skeptical comments.
New York socialites Quentin Esme Brown and Peter Cary Peterson tied the knot in Las Vegas (where first daughter Tiffany served as flower girl). On social media, the best friends turned husband and wife made clear that theirs will be a sexless, open marriage. Brown explained on Instagram, “Peter and I are not romantically involved — in fact we are still dating others and will continue to seek love in all forms — we are just each other’s hearts and wish to begin our journey towards evolution.” Their nontraditional relationship status raised one question over and over in the Yahoo comments: Why bother? One especially suspicious reader guessed that it’s a “business partnership and fraud.”
