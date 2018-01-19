White Helmets Use Makeshift Bridge to Rescue Injured Woman in Irbin

Syrian Civil Defense shared a video on January 18 showing the effort to evacuate civilians after strikes on Irbin in East Ghouta.Amid heavy strikes, members of the Syrian Civil Defense in Damascus province, also known as the White Helmets, used a ladder to connect two damaged buildings in order to evacuate an injured woman. The members used pieces of broken furniture to build a bridge for the woman to cross to the other side. The rescue operation ended successfully.Heavy strikes hit Irbin, destroying civilians’ houses, local media said in the same day. Credit: Syrian Civil Defense via Storyful