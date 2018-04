A cloud described as either a weak tornado or gustnado by meteorologists swirled through the mountain town of Stall, in Austria, on January 17.Peter Maier recorded this footage of the gustnado as he traveled through the town. It can be seen spinning snow and debris into the air as it passes over buildings and fields.Meteorologist Gerhard Hohenwarter described the cloud as a “gustnado”. Credit: Facebook/Peter Maier via Storyful