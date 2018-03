Cyclone Berguitta Floods Roads in Mauritius

Cyclone Berguitta brought high winds and heavy rainfall to Mauritius on Thursday, January 18.The cyclone’s centre was about 220 miles southeast of Mauritius on January 17, with maximum wind speeds of 90 miles per hour, according to reports. It was forecast to pass directly over Mauritius on January 18, the report said. The Mauritius Meteorological Service issued a class III warning for the cyclone.This video shows flooding in the Dagotiere neighborhood of Mauritius. Credit: Twitter/Shorab Cadersaib via Storyful