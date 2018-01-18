Teenagers Caught in Rip Rescued by Lifesaving Drone

A pair of teenagers caught in a rip off the coast of Lennox Head, New South Wales, were rescued by drone on Thursday, January 18. The Westpac Little Ripper drone dropped an inflatable rescue pod to the pair at about 10:30 am.Little Ripper Group chief operations officer Ben Trollope said the two boys were the first people ever to be rescued in this way. “They made the phone call to Surf Comm who radioed our guys and it was just a co-ordinated effort after that,” he said. “A flotation device was dropped and it inflated within a few seconds, they grabbed it and the waves pushed them in on it.”According to the ABC, the boys, aged 17 and 15, were exhausted but uninjured after the ordeal. Credit: Little Ripper Lifesaver via Storyful