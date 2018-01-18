News

No respite from the extreme heat

Doctors are bracing for an influx of patients as heat sets in.

0420_0500_nat_welfare
1:52

0420_0500_nat_queen
2:55

Queen endorses Prince Charles to succeed her as head of the Commonwealth
Video shows flight attendant calming passengers on flight where woman was partially sucked out plane window
0:29

0420_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:45

0420_0500_nat_pioneers
0:30

0420_0500_nat_firefighters
0:29

0420_0500_nat_cuba
0:26

0420_0500_nat_video
0:30

Russia releases video of Sergei Skripal's daughter

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

