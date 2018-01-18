Does Canada need a loneliness strategy?
Does Canada need a loneliness strategy? Britain recently appointed a cabinet minister to try and find a solution for an increasing number of people who say they're lonely. About 200,000 seniors in the U.K. say they haven't had a conversation with a friend or relative in more than a month. Manitoba has a minister responsible for ensuring that seniors stay engaged socially, but as of right now, there's no national strategy when it comes to helping those who feel lonely