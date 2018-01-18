The Talk - Allison Janney at Globes: Tonya Harding 'Upset' Oprah Didn't Recognized Her, Rescued by Sharon Stone

Golden Globe winner Allison Janney discusses bringing Tonya Harding as her date to the Golden Globes. "She was more excited about everyone who was surrounding our table..." Janney says. "Tonya was just eyes wide open, she was a kid in a candy store, she was overjoyed to be in that room...She [told us], 'Well I'm gonna go say hi to Oprah!' and we were like, 'No, no, no, just stay here with us!' and she was like, 'No, I'm going!' and she was so brave, so ballsy, and she would just go over and say hey, grabbed her on her elbow...She was a little upset that she didn't recognize her, because she had interviewed her back in the 90's." Janney continued, "Also, she was on the red carpet and said 'This really nice lady helped me on the red carpet, I was having a panic attack and I didn't know where to go and this lovely lady helped me,' and I said 'Well you'll have to introduce me when you see her...' and sure enough, it was Sharon Stone."