The Talk - Allison Janney at Globes: Tonya Harding 'Upset' Oprah Didn't Recognized Her, Rescued by Sharon Stone

Golden Globe winner Allison Janney discusses bringing Tonya Harding as her date to the Golden Globes. "She was more excited about everyone who was surrounding our table..." Janney says. "Tonya was just eyes wide open, she was a kid in a candy store, she was overjoyed to be in that room...She [told us], 'Well I'm gonna go say hi to Oprah!' and we were like, 'No, no, no, just stay here with us!' and she was like, 'No, I'm going!' and she was so brave, so ballsy, and she would just go over and say hey, grabbed her on her elbow...She was a little upset that she didn't recognize her, because she had interviewed her back in the 90's." Janney continued, "Also, she was on the red carpet and said 'This really nice lady helped me on the red carpet, I was having a panic attack and I didn't know where to go and this lovely lady helped me,' and I said 'Well you'll have to introduce me when you see her...' and sure enough, it was Sharon Stone."

0410_0500_nat_cereal
0:20

P-plater caught driving and eating charged
0410_0500_nat_newsbreak
11:18

News Break - April 10
0410_0500_nat_royalbaby
0:34

Royal baby preparations
0410_0500_nat_RSL
0:59

Sydney RSL controversy
0410_0500_nat_monarchy
0:31

Opposition to republic rises
0410_0500_nat_newspoll
1:32

Barnaby's warning to PM Turnbull
0410_0500_nat_facebook
1:22

Zuckerberg apologises ahead of Washington appearance
0410_0500_nat_carjackingarrest
0:25

Melbourne carjacker arrested

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'