Charlotte Police Respond to Over 150 Car Crashes in Snow

Police responded to more than 150 car crashes during a snowstorm in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, January 17. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it had responded to 169 crashes as of 1 pm.Most of the crashes took place during the morning commute between 7 and 9 am, a news report said. Multiple crashes lead to state police shutting down I-85 for several hours.A National Weather Service snowfall report for 1:30 pm said 3.5 inches had fallen in Charlotte.Charlotte police posted this video showing an axle left in the road after a car crash. Credit: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department via Storyful