Third Black cab protest blocks central London

The traffic in central London was blocked on Wednesday (17 January) due to Black cabs protesting against Transport for London and Uber.

Drivers from the Independent Taxi Alliance (ITA) and the Dads Defending Daughters group drove around the main places of the British capital such as Parliament Square or Hyde Park.

It is the third protest organised against Uber being able to continue operating in London throughout its London licence appeal process.

The cabbies "are demanding that Transport for London stops accommodating the unlicensed operators, in particular UBER" wrote the filmer.

According to a local report, a TfL spokesman said: "The law stipulates that operators can continue until any appeals process is exhausted. We urge the organisers to call the protests off."