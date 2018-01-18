News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

New Catalan Parliament Convenes in Barcelona Following Snap Election

Roger Torrent was elected parliamentary speaker in Barcelona on January 17 as the new Catalan Parliament held its first session following a snap election in December.Catalan’s parliament was dissolved by the Spanish government after the region declared independence from Spain in October following an illegal referendum on secession.As the new parliament met, the region’s leader, Carles Puigdemont, remained in self-imposed exile in Belgium, facing arrest on charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds if he returned.Torrent can be seen speaking in this clip, and, towards the end of the video, empty seats marked with yellow ribbons can be seen, symbolizing those legislators absent due to imprisonment or exile.Activists rallied outside in favor of independence from Spain, tying yellow ribbons to the rails surrounding the Parc de la Ciutadella. Credit: Parlament de Catalunya via Storyful

Latest

0413_0500_nat_crash
0:24

Two dead in car crash
0413_0500_nat_wifeGG
0:50

Major search is underway for the wife of former Governor-General
0413_0500_nat_gdad
0:33

84-year-old man stranded in Bali hospital
0413_0500_nat_cman
1:37

Cairns man survives night in a tree above croc-infested waters
0413_0500_nat_spikes
0:24

Police investigating metal spikes found in racetrack
0413_0500_nat_health
1:15

Plans to raise the national smoking age
0413_0500_nat_dna
0:29

Adelaide sexual assault arrest
0413_0500_nat_predator
0:45

Hunt for Sydney predator

Featured

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
3:02

Say goodbye to power cords thanks to James Dyson
Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
0:56

Curious boy narrowly escapes falling drawers
Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
1:10

Man hides clown in background of wedding photos
0403_0500_nat_policebrutality
2:06

Shocking video shows apparent police brutality
0402_1800_sa_children
1:41

Squalid conditions of the home two young children were living in
0402_1800_vic_shovel
1:33

Man hit over the head with shovel in campsite attack
0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'