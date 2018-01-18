Crowds Gather to bid Farewell to Slain Serb Politician in Kosovo

Large crowds gathered in Mitrovica, Kosovo, to bid farewell to a controversial ethnic Serb political leader who was killed in a drive-by shooting the previous day, Radio Free Europe reported.Oliver Ivanovic was hit five times outside his office on Tuesday morning, his lawyer said. Kosovo’s Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj alleged foreign involvement in the killing, without elaborating, according to Radio Free Europe.The killing increased ethnic tensions in Kosovo and led to a breakdown in EU-facilitated talks between Kosovo and Serbia.This footage shows crowds gathering as Ivanovic’s body was taken to Belgrade, where the burial was expected to take place on January 18. Credit: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty via Storyful