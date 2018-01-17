Alba the Albino Orangutan Is One Step Closer to Her New Island Home

An albino orangutan who was rescued in Indonesia in April 2017 is one step closer to moving to her brand new island home.Alba needs a special home owning to concerns posed by her albinism, including the potential for poor eyesight, poor hearing, and skin cancer, all of which would make her more vulnerable to hunting or predation, according to the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOS).BOS have been hard at work preparing a 10-hectare forested island that will become Alba’s home, along with three other orangutans – Radmala, Kika, and Unyu.In a press release shared on Janaury 17, the CEO of BOS, Dr Jamartin Sihite, said, “Alba has been showing wild behavior since the first time she entered Nyaru Menteng,” adding “she refused to get too close with humans.”Alba is due to move to her new home in June. Credit: BOS – Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation via Storyful