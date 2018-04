A grass fire was brought under control after it moved perilously close to properties in McLaren Vale, south of Adelaide, South Australia, on Wednesday, January 17.According to the Adelaide Advertiser the fire reached the fenceline of one property after it started at about 11:30 am.The Country Fire Service said the fire may have started when a slasher was used in the dry conditions. Credit: Twitter/Mitch Mott via Storyful‏