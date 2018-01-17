Police Hurry to Stop Allegedly Drunk Woman Driving Down Pedestrian Bridge
An alleged drunk driver was charged after she drove her car down a pedestrian boardwalk in Brisbane on Tuesday, January 16.Walkers and cyclists watched as a group of police officers swarmed around the vehicle at about 6:50 pm, police said. The female driver returned a positive reading on an alcohol breath test and was also unlicensed and driving an unregistered vehicle at the time. Credit: Queensland Police Service via Storyful