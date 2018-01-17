Canadian says discrimination stops him from visiting dying father

A Canadian Muslim man says discrimination is stopping him from visiting his father who is dying of cancer. The man, who lives in Mississauga, says he can’t cross the border into the U.S. — and he believes it’s because he's been interviewed multiple times by CSIS. At least one of those times was because he'd crossed paths with a group of young Muslim men in Canada associated with ISIS. CSIS says discrimination and profiling on the basis of race or religion is strictly prohibited