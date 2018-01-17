North Korea summit: International leaders discuss diplomacy
A summit on North Korea co-hosted by Canada and the U.S. in Vancouver had international leaders from 20 countries discussing diplomacy. On their agenda: security and stability — and according to Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, more sanctions should North Korea continue to invest in nuclear weapons. Some countries like South Korea said the summit was productive and positive, but others are wary of North Korea's true intentions