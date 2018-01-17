Motorist's Dashcam Captures Fireball Over Bloomington Hills

A possible meteor flared over the US states of Michigan and Illinois on Tuesday, January 16.This dashcam footage captured by Mike Austin shows the moment the fireball appeared in the sky. He said he was travelling on the Interstate 75 Northbound near Bloomfield Hills when it emerged.Sharing the video on YouTube, he wrote: “There’s no audio but I didn’t hear any loud sounds. It looked really close.”The National Weather Service first received reports of the possible meteor at about 8.10pm local time, according to local news media. Residents living in southeast Michigan reported hearing a loud bang when the meteor emerged, according to another news report. Credit: YouTube/Mike Austin via Storyful