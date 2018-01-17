Crews Continue Digging Out a Flooded 101 Freeway

Crews were using heavy equipment to dig out the 101 Freeway near Montecito, California, on Tuesday, January 16, following deadly mudslides. The highway was not expected to open for at least six more days, Caltrans District 5 reported Tuesday.This footage shows excavator crews trudging through the muddy roadway. Caltrans said workers were also busy trying to dig out Highway 192 in Carpinteria. Caltrans was also blasting boulders on Tuesday.Three people were still unaccounted for on Tuesday, nearly a week after the mudslides. Credit: Instagram/julioaldana1089 via Storyful