News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

People Want To Be Their Own Boss

Three in five (62%) Americans want to make their dream of owning a business a reality in 2018, according to new research by Vistaprint.

The study explores the ambitions and perceptions that 1,000 American non-business owners have around becoming their own boss, and the reality experienced by 500 existing small business owners.

Results show as many as 37 percent have genuine aspirations to become their own boss, and a further 25 percent might seriously consider it. Financial concerns and worry over how their business will be funded are the biggest barriers to making this leap, followed by fear of failure.

“Small businesses form the backbone of the economy, strengthen local communities and provide significant value to their customers, so it’s encouraging to see so many Americans would like to start their own companies” said Vistaprint CEO, Trynka Shineman. “Through our research, we hope to support the next generation of entrepreneurs, by shedding light on the motivations for starting a business, and the success factors, challenges and rewards of striking out on your own – based on the experiences of current owners.”

–Reasons to Go it Alone

When thinking about the reasons to start a company, current business owners say the yearning for a better lifestyle trumps the desire to make more money. The ability to be in charge of your own destiny and work flexibly were the top reasons existing owners provided, followed by financial independence, added satisfaction and improved work/life balance.

Similarly, aspiring entrepreneurs cite the lure of being in charge of your own destiny as the number one appeal of owning a business. The prospect of making more money was the 5th cited reason for those who have yet to make their business a reality.
The recipe for success

Anyone genuinely aiming to make 2018 the year they become their own boss will need to roll up their sleeves, as current business owners say embracing hard work is the most important personality trait of all. Self-confidence and intelligence were also considered crucial to successfully setting up a business.
Those aspiring to run their own business equally recognize the importance of hard work – naming it their number one most valued personality trait. Yet, they placed much higher importance on the ability to take risks – naming it at number three in their list. Interestingly, current business owners didn’t include ‘risk-taking’ on their list of top 10 personality traits.

–Risk vs. Reward

Is it worth aspiring dreamers making the jump? A third of business owners said starting a business was harder than they anticipated, with one in 10 (12%) stating it to be much harder than expected. When it comes to the difficulties of running a business, finance issues were deemed the most common struggle by business owners, followed by difficulties with marketing and advertising.

But the risk and hard work is worth the reward – 62 percent of entrepreneurs say being their own boss is more satisfying than they expected, with just five percent experiencing less satisfaction than was hoped for.
And in terms of performance, three in five (62%) business owners say their business is as successful as they expected it to be, although one in four owners (25%) feel it’s not gone as planned. When it comes to 2018 performance two thirds of business owners anticipate a better year than the last with one fifth (22%) forecasting much better results.

Latest

0327_1800_qld_scam
1:48

International scam could have tricked hundreds in Brisbane
0327_1800_qld_rail
1:35

Transport minister confident rail won't fail during Commonwealth Games
0327_1800_qld_intruder
1:44

Businessman tackled intruder down stairs to protect family
0327_1800_qld_flooding
2:09

45 people rescued from flash flooding in the far north
0327_1800_qld_firearms
1:07

Urgent statewide firearm audit underway in Queensland
0327_1800_nsw_eastereggs
1:37

Revealed: How to find the most affordable Easter eggs
0327_1800_sa_snakes
0:28

Suspect caught on camera stealing three snakes
0327_1800_sa_crash
1:19

Man dies in car crash on shocking night on roads

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'