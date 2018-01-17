Grandmother meets man behind drug that saved her

This is the emotional moment a grandmother finally met the man behind the experimental drug that saved her life. Sandy Tansley, 73, endured surgery and countless cycles of chemotherapy for stage three ovarian cancer without success and had four tumours spread to her stomach. She was told that she had "nothing to lose" when she was offered the chance to take part in a clinical trial for an experimental cancer drug. The grandmother-of-six would never have met her youngest Harry, aged four, if it was not for the success of an experimental trial.