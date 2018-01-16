MSF Says Makeshift Ambulances Helping Save Lives Amid Boko Haram Conflict

Doctors Without Borders has been using a means of transportation favored by locals in Nigeria’s Borno State to help get people to hospital amid continuing curfews and restrictions caused by conflict between state forces and Boko Haram.MSF said on January 15 that, since June 2017, it had transported some 1,800 patients to hospital aboard one of the six three-wheeled vehicles, known locally as keke napeps, that it had repurposed as ambulances.The vehicles are lightweight, low-cost, easy to maneuver and are not viewed as a threat by the military, MSF said. Credit: MSF via Storyful