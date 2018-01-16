Women will find out they are pregnant on Jan 17th

More women will find out they are pregnant tomorrow / today (Wednesday January 17th) than at any other time of year, a study has found. The date falls just over two weeks after National Baby-making Day on January 2nd, the most common day of the year for couples to try to conceive. Experts believe more than 10,000 women will be nervously taking pregnancy tests on Wednesday to see if the two blue lines appear so they can start planning for a new arrival. Parenting site ChannelMum.com revealed the phenomenon dubbed 'pregnancy test addiction', with women taking an average of SIX different pregnancy tests to ensure they really are expecting.