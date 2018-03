A child genius who got an Amazon Echo for Christmas has exposed a flaw - after asking it a historical question which it got WRONG. Curtis Elton, 14, quizzed the digital assistant which answers to the name 'Alexa' about when Adolf Hitler became the German chancellor, only to be told it was in 1934. The teenager who became the youngest ever person to receive a degree-level diploma in music at the age of 11, knows the correct answer is in fact 1933.