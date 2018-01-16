Smoke Rises From Mayon Volcano as Surrounding Area Evacuated

Clouds of steam and ash rose from the Mayon volcano after pyroclastic flows rolled down its flanks on Tuesday, January 16, in the latest volcanic activity that has seen thousands evacuated from nearby homes in the Philippine region of Bicol.The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology shared footage of one of the pyroclastic flows on Tuesday following a series of tremors and dramatic emissions of lava overnight. The Sun Star reported around 15,000 people had been evacuated from communities within a 4.5-mile radius of the volcano.This footage, posted by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on January 16, is described as showing a pyroclastic flow, a fast-moving current of hot gas and volcanic matter, on the Miisi Gully of Mayon volcano. Credit: Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology via Storyful