Dramatic Santa Ana Crash Captured on City Bus Dashcam

New footage has emerged showing the moment a car went airborne and crashed into the second floor of a building in Santa Ana, California, on the morning of Sunday, January 14.The dashcam video from a Orange County Transportation Authority city bus shows the Nissan Altima launching off the central divider and into offices at the corner of 17th and French Streets, Santa Ana. Police said two people were injured in the crash and the driver was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. Credit: OCTA via Storyful