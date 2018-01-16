Multiple Arrests After Brawl Breaks Out at Martin Luther King Parade in Las Vegas

At least eight people were arrested after a brawl broke out following a Martin Luther King parade in Las Vegas on Monday, January 15.These video captured by KTNV journalist Joe Bartels shows the moment police made attempts to disperse crowds gathering outside Fremont Casino on Fremont Street. In the first clip, one person can be seen sitting on the floor while receiving treatment from paramedics. In the second clip, police officers on horses are seen trying to control the violence. A final clip shows a person being handcuffed by police.As many as 23 minors and six adults were arrested after the 4pm brawl, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported. Meanwhile, KTNV reported, that the number of arrests was just eight.The arrests came after about 100 people began fighting in the street, KTNV reported. Thousands of people attend the annual parade as part of remembrance events for Dr Martin Luther King Jr, it was reported. Credit: Joe Bartels/KTNV via Storyful